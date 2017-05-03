2017/18 Sectoral Debate Presentation by Justice Min. Hon. Delroy Chuck

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck. Story Highlights Mr. Speaker, it is an extraordinary privilege for me to represent the people of the great constituency of North East St. Andrew in this Honourable House, and for a fifth consecutive term.

There is an urgent demand to fix the court system, which, admittedly, is dysfunctional.

The State, Mr. Speaker, has an indispensable responsibility to provide the enabling environment and support for an open, responsive and efficient justice system.



Mr. Speaker, it is an extraordinary privilege for me to represent the people of the great constituency of North East St. Andrew in this Honourable House, and for a fifth consecutive term.

I thank the voters of North East St. Andrew for the confidence they continue to repose in me to represent them in this Honourable House;

To the Prime Minister the Most Honourable Andrew Holness for the faith in me to lead the Ministry of Justice;

My gratitude to the attorneys at the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General and Solicitor General and their staff;

Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Carol Palmer the management and staff of the Ministry of Justice for the hard work and dedication in the Ministry and to the people of Jamaica;

To our donor partners for their sustained support to the reform programme – the Canadian Government, European Union, US Embassy and the British High Commission, different arms of the United Nations and the Inter-American Development Bank

I applaud the work of the PIOJ and the partnership of Citizen Security and Justice Programme and the National Integrity Action;

To the Judiciary for their sterling contribution to the preservation of Justice, the Chief Justice and judges of the Supreme Court, the President and other members of the Court of Appeal, the Parish Judges and the Lay Magistrates.

See Full Speech Here