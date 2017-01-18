2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure to be Tabled February 9

Outside the House of Parliament. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Outside the House of Parliament. Story Highlights







The Estimates of Expenditure for the 2017/18 financial year will be tabled in the House of Representatives on Thursday, February 9.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw during his presentation on the first Supplementary Estimates for 2016/17 in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 17).

He informed that he will be opening the 2017/18 Budget Debate on Tuesday, March 9 and will deliver the closing speech on Wednesday, March 22.

Mr. Shaw said the Government is completing all the necessary work to close the fiscal year.

Leader of Government Business in the Lower House, Hon. Derick Smith will provide further details on the Budget Debate at a later date.