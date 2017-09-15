2017 High-Level Caribbean Forum





The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in partnership with the Government of Jamaica, is organizing a high-level conference on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The conference is entitled “Unleashing Growth and Strengthening Resilience in the Caribbean” and will focus on the unique issues the Caribbean region is facing and the opportunities that can be found within to cope with the changing global landscape.

Topics to be discussed include crime and youth unemployment, fiscal policy and political cycles, and financial stability and growth tradeoffs.

The event, a follow-up to last year’s high-level conference in Trinidad and Tobago, will bring together Heads of States from the Caribbean region, central bank Governors, and other high-ranking officials from Caribbean countries–as well as the IMF’s Managing Director, senior IMF officials, and other international financial institutions. Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and private sector representatives will also be in attendance.

The event will be open to media.