$200 Million Allocated for Jamaica 55 Celebrations

Dancers give an exhilarating performance to a medley of dancehall music, during the 51st Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium in Kingston. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Dancers give an exhilarating performance to a medley of dancehall music, during the 51st Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium in Kingston. (FILE)



A special budgetary allocation of $200 million has been approved by Cabinet to support the execution of Jamaica 55 celebrations.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, today (February 22).

He further informed that Cabinet also gave approval for the establishment of the Jamaica 55 Secretariat in the Ministry of Culture, Gender and Entertainment, which will be responsible for the planning and implementation of the year-long activities.

The observation of Jamaica 55 is to take place from January 1 to December 31, with the main celebration period to coincide with the annual Independence celebrations.

In the meantime, Cabinet approved an annual budgetary subvention of $120 million to the Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation towards the upkeep of the Hope Zoo.