$20 Million to Complete Road in Accompong

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), speaks with Colonel of the Accompong Maroons, Ferron Williams, during the 279th Maroon celebrations in St. Elizabeth on January 6. Minister Bartlett was the guest speaker. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), speaks with Colonel of the Accompong Maroons, Ferron Williams, during the 279th Maroon celebrations in St. Elizabeth on January 6. Minister Bartlett was the guest speaker. Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says an additional $20 million will be allocated to complete the road leading to the Accompong Maroon village in St. Elizabeth.

The Minister also announced that efforts will be made to establish a cultural centre in the area to not only expose the talents of youth in the area, but ensure that the avenue for cultural expression remains available.





Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says an additional $20 million will be allocated to complete the road leading to the Accompong Maroon village in St. Elizabeth.

Addressing the annual Accompong Maroon celebrations in St. Elizabeth on January 6, Mr. Bartlett said he is satisfied that the initial sum of $9 million that was used to improve roads in the area was well spent, and this new allocation will increase visitor arrivals to the heritage site.

In September of last year, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) funded a road rehabilitation project in the area to make travel easier for farmers, commuters and students as well as visitors to tourist attractions.

The Minister also announced that efforts will be made to establish a cultural centre in the area to not only expose the talents of youth in the area, but ensure that the avenue for cultural expression remains available.

He said the centre, under the management of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), is expected to produce top-quality entertainment talents for the hotel sector.

“The richness of the cultural values of the Maroons should not only abide in the minds of the gurus… but we will be able to produce and package cultural offerings for the tourism sector in our hotels across Jamaica,” the Minister said.