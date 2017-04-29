20 Lawyers Being Hired to Serve Police Divisions

Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry is in the process of hiring 20 lawyers, who will be assigned to various police divisions across the country.

“The lawyers will assist the police with preparing their case files and will accompany them, if called before any regulatory authority such as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM),” he informed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague said he hopes to conclude the transaction for the purchase of 40 dogs from Cuba in short order.



National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry is in the process of hiring 20 lawyers, who will be assigned to various police divisions across the country.

Speaking at a post-Sectoral Debate press conference at his Oxford Road headquarters in Kingston on April 27, Mr. Montague informed that one lawyer has already been engaged for the St. James police division.

“The lawyers will assist the police with preparing their case files and will accompany them, if called before any regulatory authority such as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM),” he informed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague said he hopes to conclude the transaction for the purchase of 40 dogs from Cuba in short order.

He said that Jamaica “must abide by certain policies from Cuba as well as our own policies in relation to the importation of rabies-free canines”.

“Jamaica cannot buy dogs from just any country; only rabies-free countries. Jamaica is a rabies-free country. We have placed the orders and we are waiting for them (Cuba) to complete their processes,” he pointed out.

The dogs are being purchased for use in the detection of guns and drugs as well as for search-and-rescue operations.

Last year, the National Security Minister indicated that in addition to the purchase of the canines, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) would be sending 40 trainers to Cuba to work with the dogs.