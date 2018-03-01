18 Firearms Recovered in St. James

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, addresses the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House. At left is State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr . + - Photo: Michael Sloley National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, addresses the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House. At left is State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr . Story Highlights Eighteen firearms have been taken off the streets of St. James under the enhanced security measures in the parish.

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, informed that the firearms recovered are mainly rifles and pistols. He said 351 rounds of ammunition have been seized.

He said further that approximately 782 persons were detained and processed in operations carried out by the security forces, resulting in the arrest of 61 individuals who were wanted on warrants.



“We have also seized laptops, offensive weapons, motor vehicles, cell phones and cash,” he noted.

Mr. Montague was speaking at the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament meeting held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House.

The enhanced security measures were implemented on January 18 in order to contain the rise in murders in the parish and protect public safety.

Last year, 335 murders were recorded in St. James, which was twice the number of any other parish.`