18 Community Projects Receive $84. 92 Million in Grants

Chairman of the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ), Professor Dale Webber (left), and Christopher Collins of the St. Elizabeth Agricultural Cooperative Society, sign documents for grant funding to undertake a greenhouse project. Looking on (from left, standing) are: Programme Manager, Inter-American Development Bank, Anaitée Mills; Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Lt. Col. Oral Khan; and Myrtle Myers Hall from the St. Elizabeth Agricultural Cooperative Society. The group was one of 18 awarded grants totalling $84.92 million to implement climate change adaptation and resilience-building projects, during a ceremony at The Knutsford Court Hotel on January 30. The grants were provided by the EFJ from the Special Climate Change Adaptation Fund on behalf of the Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (AP&FM PPCR).

The grant awards, of up to $5 million each, were provided by the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ), which is the fund administrator for the Special Climate Change Adaptation Fund (SCCAF).

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Lt. Col. Oral Khan, in his remarks at the signing ceremony for the grants at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston yesterday (Jan. 30), said the projects will serve to complement adaptation work already being carried out by the Government.



The SCCAF is the Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (AP&FM PPCR).

The AP&FM PPCR is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The awardees will be carrying out community-level climate change initiatives in areas such as soil conservation, forestation, climate smart agro-business and tourism, disaster preparedness, water and waste management, renewable energy systems and climate smart construction.

He said the AP&FM PPCR project will document and share the experiences and work of the participants with stakeholders in Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world.

“So EFJ, fund beneficiaries, please ensure that you monitor and capture all information required for your reports… We want to tell your stories and big you up as our community adaptation champions,” Lt. Col. Khan said.

Three grantees from Clarendon – the Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative, Frankfield Primary and Infant Parent-Teacher Association, and the Vision of Hope Women’s Group – will be carrying out projects in agro-processing and red pea expansion, greenhouse farming, and rehabilitation and job creation, respectively.

In St. Ann, Earth Strong, Parry Town Citizens’ Association and the Pedrovian Community Benevolent Association will be implementing water harvesting and aquaponics projects, while the Moneague College will be undertaking initiatives focused on food security and greenhouse farming; and the White River Marine Association will carry out a Coral Reef Restoration Project.

The University of West Indies Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory was also awarded a grant.

Other awardees are: Plant Jamaica and the Rose Town Foundation for the Built Environment in Kingston; the Mafoota Agricultural Cooperative Society Limited in St. James; and the Rural Water Supply Limited for projects at primary schools in Manchester and St. Catherine.

The South Trelawny Environmental Agency, St. Elizabeth Agricultural Cooperative Society and the Westmoreland Parish Council/Negril Farmers’ Group were also beneficiaries.

A total of 83 proposals were received by the EFJ, with 43 entities shortlisted and 18 recommended for approval. An additional 12 are being reviewed for consideration in another round of funding.

A second call for proposals will take place in February.