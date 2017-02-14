17,500 Tablets to be Provided for Schools

In this file photo, Distribution agent with GeoTechVision Limited, Varon England (left), shows Shaniqua Hibbert, student of the Greater Portmore campus of the Windsor School for Special Education, how to operate one of the tablet computers which were handed over to the institution, under the Tablets in Schools Programme. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Distribution agent with GeoTechVision Limited, Varon England (left), shows Shaniqua Hibbert, student of the Greater Portmore campus of the Windsor School for Special Education, how to operate one of the tablet computers which were handed over to the institution, under the Tablets in Schools Programme. Story Highlights The Government is to spend $7 million to provide 17,500 tablets to increase learning opportunities to students under the Tablet in Schools programme.

Launched in 2014, the programme has resulted in the distribution of approximately 25,000 tablets to schools and teachers islandwide.





The project will also see the distribution of 385 charging carts, 630 laptops as well as audiovisual display units to 210 schools.

Funding for this initiative is being provided by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The money has been set aside in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Implemented by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity access to educational resources of teachers and students in selected schools will also be provided.

Culture-change training for school principals, board members and other governance and administrative personnel to support the Tablet in Schools programme will take place.

Formative evaluations and a baseline survey will also be conducted as part of the programme.

Launched in 2014, the programme has resulted in the distribution of approximately 25,000 tablets to schools and teachers islandwide.