1,500 Justices of the Peace to be Trained by JTI

Story Highlights The Justice Training Institute is to train and sensitise more than 1,500 justices of the peace (JPs) this year, focusing on mediation techniques and restorative justice.

This was disclosed by Director and Principal of the Justice Training Institute, Karen Campbell-Bascoe, in a recent interview on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme, ‘Issues and Answers’.

Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe informed that, since February 2017, more than 400 new individuals have been commissioned to serve as JPs. She added that more than 250 JPs are being trained for the parish of St. Catherine, noting that training had been undertaken in Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Thomas.



The Justice Training Institute is to train and sensitise more than 1,500 justices of the peace (JPs) this year, focusing on mediation techniques and restorative justice.

This was disclosed by Director and Principal of the Justice Training Institute, Karen Campbell-Bascoe, in a recent interview on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme, ‘Issues and Answers’.

“There are several other areas in which we want to have a number of JPs trained, and we will continue the programme in successive years to ensure that a large number of JPs are able to offer these services across the island,” she said.

Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe pointed out that specialised training is delivered by experts within the field, adding that the training will further equip the JPs to better assist citizens while carrying out their duties.

She noted that in addition to the specialised training, the JPs receive mandatory hours of training before they are commissioned.

Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe informed that, since February 2017, more than 400 new individuals have been commissioned to serve as JPs. She added that more than 250 JPs are being trained for the parish of St. Catherine, noting that training had been undertaken in Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Thomas.

“So, the numbers are increasing. A year and a half ago, we were at about 6,200 JPs. Now we have over 7,000 JPs serving, and we will continue to grow those numbers. We want each citizen to be able to identify a JP as soon as their services are required,” she said.

“Our JPs are important to us. They serve a critical role within the justice system, and if our citizens aren’t able to access the services, then it may cause a breakdown within the justice system, and we just can’t afford that,” Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe emphasised.

In the meantime, she said the Ministry of Justice will be establishing 14 Parish Justice Centres across the island, which will offer services such as mediation and restorative justice, and to allow citizens to interact with the Ministry, the Custos and JPs.

“Already we have opened a justice centre in St. Ann, and there are plans to open five more before the end of the year. The additional ones should be opened in 2018,” she added.

The broad mandate of the JTI is to train, equip and certify employees in the justice system with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes to enable them to discharge their functions in a satisfactory manner.