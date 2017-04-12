150 Youth Being Trained in 3D Animation

Story Highlights Approximately 150 young people are benefiting from training in 3D animation, which will prepare them to take up lucrative jobs within the global industry.

The training, which got under way in February at Cornerstone Ministries in Kingston, involves five modules, with each module lasting for two months.

Speaking with JIS NEWS in a recent interview, YEDAI Project Manager, Margery Newland, said the training initiative emanated from the KingstOOn animation festival in 2016, when noted Film Director Carlos Argüello approached the entity with a partnership proposal.



The 10-month ‘Creative Industries Education and Employment Programme’ involves partnership between the Youth Employment in the Digital and Animation Industry (YEDAI) project and the Carlos Argüello (CA) Foundation.

It is being funded by the World Bank through the Korean Trust Fund.

She noted that the CA Foundation, which works with governments, educational institutions, and other organisations on various creative industry projects, is seeking to provide employment opportunities for the participants, once they have successfully completed the training in November.

She informed that at the end of each module of the training the youngsters will be evaluated, and those who have acquired the skills will go on to the employment phase of the project.

Miss Newland informed that the trainees were recruited through social media, professional education institutions outreach, KingstOOn databases, colleges and national youth centres.

They were required to submit a portfolio of their work, which was evaluated, and the selection done by the CA Foundation.

Carlos Argüello is well established within the global animation industry, and among his film credits are Armageddon, The Devil’s Advocate, The Fast and the Furious, and The Chronicles of Narnia.

The YEDAI programme is an initiative under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, which operates through a US$20-million World Bank loan, with a goal of training and providing employment for youth in the digital and animation industries.