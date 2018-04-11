$150 Million Allocated to Repair Markets

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre); Mayor of Falmouth, His Worship Colin Gager (left); and Member of Parliament for Northern Trelawny, Victor Wright (right), participate in the breaking of ground for construction of a new market in Clark’s Town, Trelawny, on April 6. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of Local Government and Community Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre); Mayor of Falmouth, His Worship Colin Gager (left); and Member of Parliament for Northern Trelawny, Victor Wright (right), participate in the breaking of ground for construction of a new market in Clark’s Town, Trelawny, on April 6. Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Government will be pumping $150 million into improving the aesthetic appeal of markets across the island.

“We have listened to them about the problems they were having with leaking roofs and unsanitary conditions. Now, there can be no more excuses when… we spend the money to upgrade and make the markets acceptable. I am now going to challenge the vendors to utilise the markets once we have undertaken the necessary repairs,” he noted.

He said that there has to be a level of order as it relates to the nation’s markets, adding that they must create an environment that is conducive to shopping and positive interaction.



Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Government will be pumping $150 million into improving the aesthetic appeal of markets across the island.

He said the investment “represents one of the highest expenditures… over the past five years on markets across the country” and charged vendors to take care of the improved facilities that will be provided.

“We have listened to them about the problems they were having with leaking roofs and unsanitary conditions. Now, there can be no more excuses when… we spend the money to upgrade and make the markets acceptable. I am now going to challenge the vendors to utilise the markets once we have undertaken the necessary repairs,” he noted.

The Minister was speaking at the official opening of a transportation centre and breaking of ground for a new market in Clark’s Town, Trelawny, on April 6.

He said that there has to be a level of order as it relates to the nation’s markets, adding that they must create an environment that is conducive to shopping and positive interaction.

Minister McKenzie said that vendors will have a critical role to play in the works to be undertaken.

“Anywhere we go to carry out repairs, we will be engaging the vendors in the discussions. We will be listening to what they have to say and try to accommodate them as best as possible. We want to develop a partnership where we can work together to achieve the desired results,” he added.

In addition to the repairs to be carried out, a number of new markets will be built.

Minister McKenzie informed that a $54-million contract has been signed to construct a new market in Port Maria, St. Mary, while work on the Black River market in St. Elizabeth will be completed at a cost of $15 million.

He noted that Trelawny will benefit from two new markets. In addition to the Clark’s Town market, on which work will begin by month end, approximately $10 million has been allocated to assist with the completion of the new Falmouth market.

The facility, which is slated to open later this month, will replace the old ‘Bend Down’ Market, which was once a major landmark in the Trelawny capital.