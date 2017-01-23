Chief of Defence Staff Pledges Support for Legs Programme

New Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade (right), is greeted by outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Antony Anderson (left), at the Change of Command parade at Up Park Camp, on January 21. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser New Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade (right), is greeted by outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Antony Anderson (left), at the Change of Command parade at Up Park Camp, on January 21. Story Highlights Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, says the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will play its part in support of the Prime Minister’s Learn, Earn, Give and Save (LEGS) Programme for unattached youth.

Slated to begin early this year, the Programme, which is in collaboration with the JDF, will be a formal way for the State to have those young persons prepare to earn as well as give back to society and learn to save.

Major General Meade also reiterated his commitment to increase military support for the police in the fight against crime.



The LEGS Programme is in keeping with a policy direction which dictates that all Jamaicans must be engaged in meaningful and rewarding activities.

“We’ll increase our interactions within the communities and help to prepare the youth for the future,” Major General Meade said, at the Change of Command parade at Up Park Camp, on January 21.

The JDF Chief who was sworn in last month (December 2016) by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, takes over from Major General Antony Anderson, who has been appointed the nation’s first National Security Advisor to Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness.

He assured that through soldier patrols, “wrongdoers will be brought in to face the justice system.”

The Major General also pledged continued collaboration with regional and international partners on bilateral issues as well as on a sound strategic plan to prevent and mitigate borderless threats.

For his part, Major General Anderson said that in his new role he will support the Prime Minister’s intent to have security as a foundation for growth and national development.

“I will assist in developing a common understanding of our problems and a common understanding of the required solutions to some of our seemingly intractable security challenges, all with the aim of securing a safe Jamaica,” he said.

Witnessing the Change of Command were the Governor-General and Lady Allen; the Prime Minister; Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and Mr. Peter Bunting, who represented Leader of the Opposition, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller.