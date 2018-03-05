Over 1,300 Athletes Registered for Insurance Plan

Story Highlights More than 1,300 athletes from 28 sports associations are now registered with the Jamaican Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP).

The disclosure was made by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, during the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Thursday (March 1).

Ms. Grange said that the Government is looking to increase the number of athletes benefiting under the scheme.



The plan, which was implemented in 2016, provides group health, life and personal accident coverage for beneficiaries aged seven to 75.

She noted that “there is one major sporting association that is not fully cooperating in ensuring that the athletes are registered, and this is a major challenge, but we will be addressing that matter”.

“There are brokers and there are others who want to create their own insurance, and, as a result, they are not ensuring that their athletes are signed up for this programme,” she pointed out.

The plan is being implemented at just under $60 million per annum for athletes drawn from 28 of the more than 40 sport associations whose members comprise junior and senior athletes who represent Jamaica in international competitions.

JAIP is being financed by the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), National Health Fund (NHF), Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.