$11 Million Allocated for Pilot Project to Strengthen School Feeding Programme

In this file photo, Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), and Special Advisor, Robert Miller (centre), examine bulla cakes manufactured by Nutrition Products Limited, during a tour of the entity on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston on January 31. At left is Chief Executive Officer of Nutrition Products, Orville Lewinson.







The Government has approved $11 million to commence the pilot project aimed at strengthening the School Feeding Programme.

The funds are allocated in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Estimated at $60 million, the pilot project will run until March 2019, and will be carried out in four school clusters across the island.

It seeks to improve collaboration between Government, private sector and non-government organisations (NGOs) involved in school feeding, and mobilise communities to provide agricultural produce for the programme.

The Government is expected to provide $24 million for the initiative, with external entities such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) committing support.

So far, promotions for the programme have been done among school principals, teachers and other staff members, and community stakeholders.