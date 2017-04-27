11 More Agro Parks to Come on Stream

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that an additional 11 agro parks are planned for 2017/18.

He noted that some 1,700 acres of land for an agro economic zone has been facilitated by the AIC at Essex Valley in Southern Manchester and St. Elizabeth, in order to boost agricultural production from that region.

Mr. Vaz, who was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25), informed that the Spanish Town Road-based Agricultural Marketing Corporation (AMC) Complex is slated for renovation and establishment of some 38,500 square feet of warehouse space.



He said the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) will assist in the implementation of two facilities – one in St. Elizabeth and the other in Portland.

“The AIC is also projected to mobilise funding of some $500 million for further agricultural development,” he informed.

He noted that focus will be placed on the cultivation of citrus, pineapple, sweet potato and cassava, which will see investment of US$10 million and 50 jobs created.

Minister Vaz told the House that discussions are also being held with an investor to establish a farming and Agro-processing Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on some 20,000 acres of agricultural land.

The project will comprise a core farming operation supported by the processing, packaging and cold storage of fresh produce.

The main products include tomato, sorghum cultivation for power generation and export, fruits and vegetables.

Minister Vaz informed that the Heineken–Red Stripe Project is under way and was facilitated by the AIC, which has provided some 1,000 acres. More than 200 jobs are expected to be created from this project.