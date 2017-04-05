1,000 Additional Hotel Rooms Being Built This Year

Story Highlights Additionally, The Spanish Court II in Montego Bay, with 124 rooms; Breathless Resort and Spa, Montego Bay, with 150 rooms; and the R Hotel in Kingston, with 58 rooms, will also be added.

Among these are the Wyndham and Oceana hotels in Kingston, Oyster Bay in Trelawny and Dragon Bay Hotel in Port Antonio.





Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica’s hotel room capacity will increase by more than 1,000 during the 2017 calendar year.

“Over 3,000 rooms are currently (available) or are being made available, which we never had the winter before. Of that amount, close to 2,000 have already been added or will be coming on stream in the next few weeks and months,” he said.

The Minister was making his Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on April 4, under the theme ‘Sustainable Tourism – A Catalyst for Job Creation and Inclusive Growth’.

Mr. Bartlett said the total investments in the rooms are well in excess of US$1 billion.

Among the hotels that will provide new rooms are the Azul Beach Resort in Negril with 150 rooms; Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton Negril Resort and Spa – 600 rooms; and Sandals Royal Caribbean “Over the Water Villas” in Montego Bay – 12 rooms.

Mr. Bartlett informed that over the next year, construction and renovation of several hotels will also be undertaken.

“On top of those developments, investment is flowing into the attractions subsector,” Mr. Bartlett added.