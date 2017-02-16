$10 Million for Project to Control Infectious Diseases

The Aedes Aegypti Mosquito which transmits Zika virus. + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Aedes Aegypti Mosquito which transmits Zika virus. Story Highlights The Government has allocated $10.13 million to strengthen the national surveillance, prevention and control of infectious diseases project.

Details are provided in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project is to strengthen Jamaica’s response to the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) and preparation for the threat of the Ebola virus disease (EVD).

Specifically, the project aims to: improve national surveillance systems; establish an institutional coordination mechanism; and develop strategies and implement specific actions to prepare for the potential threat of (EVD) and control the current outbreak of the CHIKV.

As of January 2017, a National Integrated Vector Control Plan has been developed to deal with all vector-borne diseases, including CHIKV, dengue, and malaria; 419 health care workers from 20 hospitals trained in Infection Prevention and Control; and protective gear, equipment and materials, including suits and masks for infection prevention and control and vector control, has been procured and distributed.

Also, 30 Environmental Health Officers, Community Health Aides and Health Promotion and Communication Officers were trained in communication for behavioural change interventions.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, focus will be placed on the completion of the final evaluation and the preparation of the final audited statement.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank.